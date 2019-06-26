Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A couple of legendary quarterbacks can’t stop paying one another compliments.

While appearing on the “Howard Stern Show” earlier in the week, former New York Jets signal-caller Joe Namath stated with plenty of conviction that the New England Patriots QB was the best to ever do it.

Clearly, Brady caught wind of Namath’s remarks, and on Tuesday evening he took to Instagram to thank the 76-year-old while also stumping for the opportunity to appear on Stern’s show.

Who knew Brady was such a Stern guy?

While Brady has been dubbed the GOAT by many over the years, hearing it from Namath is a pretty high honor, and it’s apparent that’s not lost on the Pats’ future Hall-of-Famer.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images