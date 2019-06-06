Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady is the NFL’s oldest quarterback by a significant margin, but he’s not even the oldest professional athlete in his own city.

That particular honor belongs to Zdeno Chara, the longtime Boston Bruins defenseman and captain who, at 42, is about five months Brady’s senior.

With Chara’s status for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night in question after he fractured his jaw on a blocked shot just three days earlier, Brady was asked after Thursday’s Patriots practice to describe his relationship with the big B’s blueliner.

“(He’s) amazing,” Brady said. “He’s accomplished a lot in his career, and he represents a great team. We’ve been in the same area, so following him and following the Bruins, it’s been an exciting time to be around here. He’s been a great role model for people — very tough, very disciplined, very dedicated guy.

“One of the nicest guys I’ve ever met in my life, and I’m just happy to see that team be in the position that they’re in. It sucks for him to have a broken jaw, but knowing him, he’ll be out there if he can.”

Tom Brady was asked about Zdeno Chara today. Called Chara “a great role model” and said he’s “one of the nicest guys I’ve ever met in my life.” “Knowing him, he’ll be out there (tonight) if he can.” pic.twitter.com/7TMOSqJrIz — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) June 6, 2019

The Bruins and St. Louis Blues enter Thursday’s clash tied at two games apiece in the best-of-seven Cup Final. Chara, who took the ice with a protective face shield during Boston’s morning skate, will be a game-time decision.

Multiple Patriots players sported Bruins gear at practice Thursday, with Julian Edelman taking the field in fellow wide receiver Phillip Dorsett’s personalized B’s sweater.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images