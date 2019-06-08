Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A little elbow grease from an unlikely source helped keep things running smoothly during the Red Sox’s doubleheader at Fenway Park on Saturday.

With just over an hour separating the Red Sox’s two games against the Tampa Bay Rays, Fenway Park needed to be cleaned up, and fast. That’s when Tony La Russa, a special assistant to president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, jumped in to lend the ballpark’s staff a helping hand.

NESN’s Tom Caron snapped a photo of the scene:

Thanks to everyone’s efforts, the transition from Game 1 to Game 2 was executed without a hitch.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images