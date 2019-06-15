Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins’ season came to a disappointing end with their Game 7 loss to the St. Louis Blues, but that didn’t change the players’ positive feelings toward the franchise.

Defenseman Torey Krug has one year remaining on his current contract before becoming an unrestricted free agent next summer. A lot can happen between now and then, but Krug wants to continue wearing Black and Gold. When speaking with reporters Friday at Warrior Ice Arena, the 28-year-old made that clear.

“I would personally love to get something done quickly,” Krug said, per Matt Porter of The Boston Globe. “This is an important place in my heart, a place I’ve wanted to play my whole career. Ideally it would be something that gets done. … I want to be here. I’m sure they feel the same way. Hopefully they feel the same way.”

Of course, once a player enters the final year of a contract, virtually anything can happen, and Krug understands that.

“It’s the business, and anything is possible,” Krug said. “Whatever they decide, they’re doing it in the best interest of the team.

“The flip side of that, how many guys in the league can do what I do? I’m going to bring that wherever I go, whatever happens. I think all my teammates want me here. I think they (management) want me here. Hopefully that’s the case. I’m definitely aware of the situations and scenarios that could play out.”

Either way, Krug is a valuable piece of this team’s DNA, and we’re sure Bruins fans would love to keep him in Boston for a long, long time.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images