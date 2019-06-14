Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA has a new champion.

The Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday to take home their first title in franchise history. This was Toronto’s first-ever Finals appearance.

Game 6 was an instant classic, with no team ever holding a double-digit lead at any point in the game. Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakim each had 26 points to lead the Raptors, while Kawhi Leonard and Fred VanVleet added 22 apiece.

Klay Thompson was on fire for Golden State, but left the game with an apparent knee injury late in the third quarter. He finished with 30 points in 32 minutes, but was seen leaving the arena on crutches.

This win was so significant, even Leonard had to show some emotion.

Congrats, Toronto.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images