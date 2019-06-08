Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tuukka Rask has been very good for the Boston Bruins throughout the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs, and he can reach a milestone Sunday night with a win against the St. Louis Blues.

The 32-year-old Finnish goaltender is on the cusp of 50 playoff victories, and he can further etch himself into Bruins history by pushing the Stanley Cup Final to seven games for the first time since 2011.

With a victory Sunday night in St. Louis, Rask would be just three wins behind Gerry Cheevers for the Bruins’ title in all-time playoff wins. However, he won’t be able to eclipse Cheevers’ record this season as there only is a max of two games remaining.

It won’t be easy for Rask to accomplish the feat, but he has been good in elimination games during the 2019 playoffs and also following a loss.

In the 2019 playoffs, Tuukka Rask… Facing elimination:

2-0 record

.947 save%

1.50 GAA After a loss:

5-2 record

.937 save%

2.02 GAA pic.twitter.com/Q14UXvkBDf — Tucker Boynton (@Tucker_TnL) June 8, 2019

Rask could very well achieve this milestone in Game 6, but he’ll certainly need some help from his teammates who only scored one goal in Boston’s 2-1 Game 5 loss Thursday night.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images