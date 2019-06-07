Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Regardless of result, Zdeno Chara’s effort in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final will not soon be forgotten.

Chara suited up just three days after taking a puck to the face, which reportedly broke the defenseman’s jaw.

Cassidy put Chara in the starting lineup, which drew a massive ovation from the TD Garden, and the big man responded with a rather spectacular game given the circumstances.

The Bruins lost 2-1, but Chara’s effort drew some big praise from Tuukka Rask.

“Oh it was great. It shows a lot of character. It takes a lot for him not to play,” Rask said. “Yeah, he’s got some big balls.”

Rask always can be relied on in the Bruins’ locker room to tell it like it is, and, well, we don’t think anyone in Boston is disagreeing with him right now.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images