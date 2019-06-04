Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2019 Stanley Cup Final is returning to Boston all tied at two games apiece.

The Bruins fell to the St. Louis Blues 4-2 in Game 4 on Monday night at Enterprise Center. It was all tied up entering the third period until Ryan O’Reilly scored just beyond the midway point.

Alex Pietrangelo had possession with time and space as he gained St. Louis’ offensive blue line. The defenseman teed up a shot at the top of the circle that Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask was able to stop, however he gave up a juicy rebound that went right to the stick of O’Reilly, who buried the game-winner. Brayden Schenn scored the empty-netter a few minutes later to secure the victory.

After the game, Rask was asked about the goal, and he gave a pretty simple description, shoehorning in a golf analogy in the process.

“Ladies tee. Slap shot. Couldn’t control it. Rebound. Goal,” Rask said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage.

“I got my blocker on it, but it’s kind of like one of those where you got to not let it squeeze through,” Rask later added. “Try to control them, but it’s just right on his stick, just a tough bounce.”

The tally was O’Reilly’s second goal of the night, and it certainly was a big one.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images