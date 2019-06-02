Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues was a wild night of hockey basically any way you slice it.

The Bruins won 7-2 in a game that they went 4-for-4 on the power play, and there were 15 penalties called in the game, resulting in nine total power plays between the two sides.

And those kinds of games usually come with post-whistle festivities.

With two physical teams like the Bruins and Blues, tempers were expected to rise in the series. But what we did not expect was for Tuukka Rask to get involved in the fun.

Rask had a brief tussle with David Perron after the Blues winger clipped the goaltender, sending Rask to the ice. Perron then got in Rask’s face, likely to ask about his Sunday brunch plans, we initially presumed.

But Rask broke down what actually happened after the game.

“He was saying I was diving,” Rask told reporters after the game, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage.

Rask then was asked if he had a reply.

“Yeah. It was ‘No, I wasn’t.’,” Rask said bluntly. “I was just trying to get out of there.”

(Click here to view the full exchange between Rask and Perron).

Whether Rask was taking a bit of fall or not, it’s usually not the greatest idea to go after an opposing goaltender, and there were multiple occasions in Game 3 where Perron seemed a bit unhinged. But, that’ll happen when your team is getting blitzed and you’re a minus-3 through three games in the series with zero points.

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images