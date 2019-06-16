Anthony Davis is one popular guy.
News of the New Orleans Pelicans’ reported agreement to trade the 26-year-old star forward to the Los Angeles Lakers broke Saturday evening. And, of course, it didn’t take long for the Twitter-sphere to react.
In fact, it down-right erupted.
Even former Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson chimed in on the situation, first by congratulating owner Jeanie Buss, the Lakers organization and Lakers nation as a whole.
Free agency, by the way, doesn’t even begin until June 30.
Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images