It appears the Boston Celtics have some lofty goals for this free-agent period, despite the likely departures of Kyrie Irving and Al Horford.

The New York Times’ Marc Stein reported Tuesday afternoon that the C’s have emerged as a “stealth suitor” for Charlotte Hornets star point guard Kemba Walker, who is set to become a free agent.

An NBA Insider already indicated that Walker would be an “ideal addition” for the Celtics, while the Twitter analysts were quick to reply to Stein’s report.

Well it’s not stealth anymore, Marc. — Brett Zelman (@blouiszelman) June 25, 2019

Who knows if these Walker-Celtics rumors are that serious, but nevertheless it fired some folks up Tuesday afternoon.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images