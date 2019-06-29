Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Things might be getting insane pretty soon in the NBA.

ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that stars Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard, currently with the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors, respectively, have discussed teaming up. The two locations in mind are the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers, but regardless of where they’d end up, them joining forces would shift the balance of power in the NBA in a big way.

So when Wojnarowski tweeted out the news, folks on Twitter went absolutely bananas.

Kyrie gonna be like pic.twitter.com/WjFCYUCmIL — jt (@realitla4) June 29, 2019

KD always joining the people he can't beat. — LeBron Flames 🔥 (@LeBronFIames) June 29, 2019

TURN THAT UP — Fredo #KnicksTape (@goknickstape) June 29, 2019

O pic.twitter.com/EbD5UbHZ36 — Tony Stark 🐐 Fan Account (@NelsonSuarez156) June 29, 2019

Lakers fans right now pic.twitter.com/7sfTtvDcVI — Matty Pawsox ⚾️ (@PrimeNerlens) June 29, 2019

We’ll remember this moment fondly when both players return to their current teams.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images