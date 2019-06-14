Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The plan for the apparent attempted assassination of David Ortiz might have been birthed from behind bars.

The Boston Globe reported Friday that Jose Eduardo Ciprian Lebron and Carlos Rafael Alvarez, both of whom currently are serving jail time, are being investigated as the possible originators of the apparent operation to kill the Boston Red Sox legend.

Lebron, who’s in the midst of a two-year prison stint on murder charges from a separate case, is being investigated as the scheme’s planner, per the Globe. Police currently are looking into whether Lebron had a hand in providing financial compensation to the alleged hitmen.

As for Alvarez, authorities reportedly have notified his lawyer that there is evidence of Alvarez communicating with six suspects already tied to the incident, according to the Globe. With Lebron and Alvarez now connected to the shooting, more than 12 people currently are implicated in the case as police search for answers.

Ortiz is recovering at Boston’s Mass. General Hospital after being shot in the Dominican Republic on Sunday night. Ortiz’s wife, Tiffany, has provided three separate official statements over the past week regarding her husband’s status, all of which point to the former slugger making a full recovery.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images