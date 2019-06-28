Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins development camp is playing host to players from all around the globe, but two prospects have known each other since they were young.

Forward Jakub Lauko and goaltender Daniel Vladar both grew up in the Czech Republic, causing their paths to cross plenty of times.

Vladar, from Prague, says Lauko lived about an hour outside the capital and, despite their two-year age difference, heard about the young forward as he was coming up through the pro ranks. The goaltender says they have the same coach, so the two players had met plenty of times prior to both being in the Bruins organization.

