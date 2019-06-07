Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Well, that certainly was something.

The Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues were engaged in a neck-and-neck battle in the third period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final when the referees forgot what tripping is.

Noel Acciari tried to spin and fire a puck out his defensive zone, when he was upended blatantly by Tyler Bozak.

The play went unwhistled and led directly to the Blues second goal of the game, scored by David Perron of all people,. making it 2-0 at 10:36 in the third period.

Tyler Bozak gets away with this trip on Noel Acciari… 🤔#StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/gSmUhpnN8r — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 7, 2019

The Blues have gotten away with more than one sketchy hit in Game 5, including this doozy by Ivan Barbashev on MArcus Johansson in the first period. But this takes the cake.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images