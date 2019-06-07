Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — While Game 5 may prove to be one of the most important wins in St. Louis Blues franchise history, it always will be remembered in Boston as the night the referee’s arm stayed down.

Bruins winger Noel Acciari tried to send a spinning clear out of his own defensive zone, when he was upended by Tyler Bozak right in front of an official, but no penalty was called.

Seconds later, David Perron ended up netting what would be the decisive goal in a 2-1 Blues win.

Bruce Cassidy was irate over the non-call, calling it egregious, while Acciari also voiced his displeasure with the play.

Here’s what Bozak had to say about the incident:

“Yeah, just saw the puck came around, and it was a little puck battle. I just went for the puck with my stick and it kind of got caught in his feet. I don’t know, and then we just got the puck back deep. (Perron) tried to pass it, and it kind of banked off (Tuukka) Rask and went in.

“I think, you know, throughout the playoffs, we’ve seen things go our way, things go the other way, and that’s just the way it goes. That’s sports, that’s hockey, and you just keep playing and hope for the best.”

The Bruins are down 3-2 for the second time in these playoffs, previously having to win two straight against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round. Now, they must head to St. Louis, which is chasing its first Stanley Cup, and hope to force a Game 7.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images