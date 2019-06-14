Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The U.S. Open has a way of making mincemeat of the field, but it was the players who dominated the opening day of the tournament.

A staggering 40 players finished even par or better in the first round at Pebble Beach, and none showed better mastery of the coastal course than Justin Rose, who fired a 6-under 65 to take the first-round lead.

It’s a logjam at the top, though, with Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy headlining a group of 15 players within three shots of the lead.

It appears conditions will be rather favorable once again Friday when winds will be relatively calm with no signs of inclement weather on the horizon. That could change with a moment’s notice, but if the forecast holds, it could be another low day at Pebble.

Here’s how to watch the second round of the U.S. Open:

When: Friday, June 14 at 10:45 a.m. ET

Live stream: USOpen.com

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images