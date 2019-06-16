Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The United States women’s soccer team can’t maintain their current standard, can they?

USA will face Chile on Sunday in their second Group F game of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. USA currently leads the group thanks to its record-setting, 13-0 win over Thailand, and Chile isn’t expected to halt the reigning champion’s march toward the knockout phase.

FOX will broadcast USA versus Chile in English, and Telemundo will do so in Spanish in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Sunday, June 16, at noon ET

Live Stream: FuboTV | FOX Sports GO

