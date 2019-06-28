Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The United States women’s soccer team is set for its biggest test of this summer to date. Top-ranked Team USA will take on fourth-ranked France on Friday in Paris in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup quarterfinals. The highly anticipated contest pits the reigning world champion against the tournament’s host nation, which will have the support of fervent fans at Parc des Princes.

The winner of USA-France will face England on Tuesday in the World Cup semifinals.

FOX Network will broadcast USA versus France in English, and Universo will do so in Spanish in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online:

When: Friday, June 28, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream:FuboTV | FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images