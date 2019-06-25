Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Soccer fever has gripped Paris ahead of one of the biggest games the City of Lights has staged in recent memory.

Prices for some tickets to Friday’s USA versus France 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup quarterfinal have spiked above $11,000 on secondary markets, according to ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren. USA-France Tickets on StubHub.com range between $681 and $11,398 for seats at Parc des Princes, which has a capacity of 47,929.

The USA-France game will pit the reigning champion against the host nation. The latest odds also peg USA and France as first and second favorites, respectively, to win the tournament, which has captivated France and also drawn legions of visitors from the United States.

Norway and England will play Thursday in Le Havre, France, at Stade Oceane, but tickets for that quarterfinal are far less expensive than their USA-France counterparts. The lowest ticket price for Norway-England is $33, and the most expensive costs $170 on StubHub.com.

Friday’s game, which is scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. ET, is shaping up to be a can’t-miss affair for soccer fans near to and far from the Eiffel Tower, Parc des Princes and other Parisian landmarks.

