Business quickly beckons for the United States at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Team USA will face Spain on Monday in Reims, France, in the World Cup Round of 16. Having finished atop Group F with three wins and set a host of records along the way, USA is expected to beat Spain, which finished second in Group B in its maiden World Cup voyage.

The teams only have met once before, with USA winning 1-0 in January in Spain on this gem of a goal from Christen Press.

Don't mind us we'll be just be here watching this bit of @ChristenPress magic ✨ on a loop. Tomorrow can't come soon enough! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/y9bOTNfzrH — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) June 23, 2019

The winner of this game will face France on Friday in the World Cup quarterfinals.

FS1 will broadcast USA versus Spain in English, and Telemundo will do so in Spanish in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online:

When: Monday, June 24, at noon ET

Live Stream:FuboTV | FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images