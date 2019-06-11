Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

2:30 p.m. ET: The U.S. women’s soccer team’s first kick toward glory will take place in a matter of minutes.

Team USA will face Thailand on Tuesday in Reims, France, in their opening game of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The Group F clash pits the reigning champions against a team that made its World Cup debut just four years ago.

The United States defeated Thailand 9-0 in September 2016 in the teams’ last meeting.

USA versus Thailand is scheduled to kick off a 3 p.m. ET. Stay right here for score updates and highlights from the game.

20th minute, 2-0:

12th minute, 1-0 USA: Alex Morgan rewards USA for its early dominance with the opening goal.

She headed home Kelly O’Hara’s cross at the back post after Thailand center back Chinwong jumped to clear the cross but failed to make contact on it.

https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC/status/1138525571384840192

Morgan hadn’t scored in her last 302 minutes of action, according to Opta. She breaks her three-plus-game goal drought against a team she enjoys facing.

🤩 – Alex Morgan (+1) has now scored 3 goals in 2 matches against Thailand, after netting a brace in 2016 against them #FIFAWWC — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) June 11, 2019

Ninth minute, 0-0: The U.S. has controlled possession and applied pressure throughout the opening phase of the game and registered three shots on goal in the first five minutes. Yet, the score remains goal-less.

Fifth minute, 0-0: USA thought it had scored after Alex Morgan tapped in Lindsey Horan’s header, but the referee’s assistant ruled her offside and disallowed the goal.

OFFSIDE! 😫 The @USWNT almost takes an early lead on Horan's header, but Morgan gets a final touch while in an offside position. pic.twitter.com/nLvdCXXivQ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

Kickoff: The national anthems have played, and USA versus Thailand now is underway.

Pregame: Here are the starting lineups.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images