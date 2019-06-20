Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The United States women’s soccer team has three-plus days to prepare for the business end of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Team USA will face Spain at 11 p.m. ET on Monday in Reims, France, in the World Cup Round of 16. FIFA confirmed the matchup Thursday, following USA’s 2-0 win over Sweden in their Group F Finale.

Team USA was dominant during the World Cup 2019 group stage, scoring a record 18 goals and shutting out Thailand, Chile and Sweden in the process.

The USA versus Spain matchup will pit USA, the world’s top-ranked team and the Group F winner, against Spain, the 13th-ranked team in the world and the Group B runner-up.

However, the tests only will become tougher during the knockout phase of the tournament, as opponents undoubtedly won’t relent with their World Cup survival on the line.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images