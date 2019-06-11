Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

All records are made to be broken but not many fall on the same day.

The United States women’s soccer team re-wrote the FIFA’s record books on Tuesday with their 13-0 drubbing of Thailand in their opening game of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The margin of victory was the biggest in World Cup (men’s or women’s) history.

1️⃣3️⃣ – USA record the biggest victory ever at the Women's World Cup (13-0). The previous biggest was Germany's 11-0 win over Argentina in 2007. — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) June 11, 2019

It also shatters USA’s previous record for most goals scored in a World Cup game. It was seven, now it’s 13.

Seven different USA players scored against Thailand, setting a record, according to FIFA.

USA’s lead at halftime was just 3-0, but the floodgates opened just five minutes into the second period and didn’t close until the final whistle. Massachusetts native Samantha Mewis scored in the 50th and 54th minutes, Alex Morgan tallied in the 53rd and Rose Lavelle struck in the 56th in the most qhickest four-goal outburst in Women’s World Cup history.

6 – There were just six minutes between the #USWNT's 4th and 7th goals against Thailand (50, 53, 54, 56), the fastest four goals have ever been scored in a single Women's World Cup match in the competition's history. Bombard. #FIFAWWC — OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) June 11, 2019

USA’s 10 second-half goals were the most in any half in World Cup history, per ESPN.

Morgan rightfully claimed headlines by scoring a record five goals and adding three assists. She joins USA legend Michelle Akers as the highest single-game scorer in Women’s World Cup history. Akers did so against Chinese Taipei in 1991, 27 years and 199 days ago, per Opta.

we got all kinds of records today 📈#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/S7LPl9B2j9 — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) June 11, 2019

2015 Women’s World Cup hero Carli Lloyd was a second-half substitute against Thailand. She scored USA’s 13th goal, becoming her country’s oldest World Cup goal scorer and the second-oldest in Women’s World Cup history.

🇺🇸 @CarliLloyd (36 years, 330 days) is the oldest American with a #FIFAWWC goal. 🇧🇷 Formiga (37) is the only older WWC scorer from any country. — Paul Carr (@PaulCarr) June 11, 2019

Lloyd also tied Birgit Prinz’s record for longest goal-scoring streak in the Women’s World Cup.

🇺🇸 Carli Lloyd joins Birgit Prinz as the only players to score in five straight #FIFAWWC games. 🇺🇸 #USWNT ties the WWC record with seven different scorers in a game. — Paul Carr (@PaulCarr) June 11, 2019

USA’s 40 shots and 20 shots on goal against also are Women’s World Cup records, per The Sporting News’ Marc Lancaster and Russell Varner.

We probably won’t see anything like USA versus Thailand again.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images