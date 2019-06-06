FOXBORO, Mass. — If you’re a 6-foot-4, 332-pound nose tackle, the New England Patriots are a dream destination.

That’s at least the case for Mike Pennel, who signed with the Patriots on the first day of free agency after two seasons with the New York Jets. And that’s because of the level of success players like Vince Wilfork have experienced in the middle of the Patriots’ front seven.

“Vince was one of my idols as a nose,” Pennel said Thursday after the final day of Patriots minicamp. “Coming out of Miami and everything, I followed him closely. He was very productive early in his career and then settled into his role with Bill here. And then, later on, went to Houston and did the same thing. That played a big part in kind of being here. Just because knowing how Coach Bill (Belichick), what he does with noses and things like that. Obviously, it’s fundamentals and technique, but he’s doing something special with those guys here to have them perform at that level.”

It’s not just Wilfork who Pennel watched play with the Patriots from afar. Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy actually hosted Pennel on his recruiting visit to Arizona State. So, they go way back.

“Learning the playbook and everything, it’s been really helpful to have him in my ear just ask any little questions,” Pennel said. “He’s been able to answer them all. Knowing that he’s a top run defender in the league and last year I excelled a little bit in the run, so hopefully, we can do something good.”

Pennel projects as a Patriots starting defensive tackle next to Guy. He’s enjoying his time in New England so far.

“It’s been real good,” Pennel said. “It’s a culture change, work-ethic change, different facility, so just getting my feet underneath me, learning everything, taking everything day by day.”

It’s been a natural acclimation for Pennel too. Guy has helped, but so does a connection he already had with Patriots defensive line coach Bret Bielema.

“Bret was actually friends with my D-line coach with New York, Robert Nunn,” Pennel said. “(Patriots pass rush consultant) Joe Kim has some experience with (Nunn), so it’s kind of the same technique and coaching-wise and nuances and little things like that they’re coaching but with (here), it’s just a lot more precise. Everything from the footwork, whether it’s three inches outside or six inches, everything is very detailed-oriented. We practice it and try to do it better on game day.”

And Pennel knows that if he’s going to continue to succeed in the NFL, he has to keep learning something new every year.

“When I was with B.J. Raji in Green Bay, he told me that,” Pennel said. “He said never think you have it all figured out because you can always learn something whether it’s from an outside guy or an inside guy or even just communication. I can always just learn something, so I’m always receptive to that.”

Pennel isn’t just learning from his new coaches, but from teammates, including less experienced ones, as well.

“It’s excellent. It’s just a range of guys, and I try to pick something up from everybody,” Pennel said. “(Michael) Bennett — speaks for itself. LG, I feel as if he had a Pro Bowl season last year, so any run tips I can get off of him. Danny (Shelton) — great pass rusher from the inside. (David) Parry’s been a vet. Ufomba (Kamalu), (Keionta Davis), they’ve got Super Bowls, (Adam Butler). It’s just everyone in there you can learn something from. I’ve never won a Super Bowl. Unfortunately, I missed the playoffs for the last two seasons of my career, so those guys know a little something about playing in January, so I just try to pick up everything.”

It’s funny that Pennel mentions the postseason. He said the Patriots “didn’t need to sell him” on winning.

“This is where I want to be,” Pennel said.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images