The Boston Celtics reportedly have emerged as the frontrunner to sign Kemba Walker in free agency.

Is this the right move, all things considered?

Walker, a three-time All-Star, certainly would help fill the void created by Kyrie Irving’s departure. The University of Connecticut product is an excellent point guard who’s coming off a season in which he averaged a career-high 25.6 points per game for the Charlotte Hornets, and he’s highly regarded across the NBA for his intangibles and overall team-first mentality. In terms of leadership, one could argue Walker is the anti-Irving, meaning his arrival might breathe life into a Celtics team that underachieved this past season thanks in large to chemistry issues.

However, it should be noted Irving is a superior talent and that Boston has another glaring need up front with Al Horford also expected to leave in free agency. Perhaps the Celtics would be better off re-signing point guard Terry Rozier, who’s a restricted free agent, and adding a veteran center, like Nikola Vucevic?

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday the Celtics likely will extend a four-year, $141 million max contract to Walker once free agency opens Sunday night. On the surface, Walker seems like a good fit for the Celtics, especially at a time when the walls appear to be caving in on Danny Ainge and Co., but the price tag is substantial, and one must take into account Boston’s other weaknesses and how the 29-year-old will mesh with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward, among others, on the court given his ball-dominant style.

So, Celtics fans. We’re anxious to hear where you stand on this topic.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images