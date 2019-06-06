The Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors will meet Wednesday for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
The best-of-seven series is tied at a game apiece after the two teams split Games 1 and 2 in Toronto. The series now shifts to Oracle Arena in Oakland, where the Warriors have won, like, a ton of basketball games.
Who will take a 2-1 lead in the Finals? We’ll find out soon enough.
Here’s how to watch Warriors vs. Raptors Game 3 online and on TV:
When: Wednesday, June 5 at 9 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Ed Szczepanski/USA TODAY Sports Images