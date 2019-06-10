The Golden State Warriors’ lone NBA Finals loss over the course of their dynastic run saw LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers overcome a 3-1 series deficit en route to a championship.
Now, the Warriors are tasked with trying to become the second team in league history to accomplish such a comeback on basketball’s biggest stage.
The Toronto Raptors hold a 3-1 series lead heading into Game 5 at Scotiabank Arena. While it will be an uphill climb for Golden State, the defending champs will receive a major lift Monday night in the form of Kevin Durant’s return.
Here’s how to watch Warriors vs. Raptors Game 5 online:
When: Monday, June 10 at 9 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images