The Golden State Warriors’ lone NBA Finals loss over the course of their dynastic run saw LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers overcome a 3-1 series deficit en route to a championship.

Now, the Warriors are tasked with trying to become the second team in league history to accomplish such a comeback on basketball’s biggest stage.

The Toronto Raptors hold a 3-1 series lead heading into Game 5 at Scotiabank Arena. While it will be an uphill climb for Golden State, the defending champs will receive a major lift Monday night in the form of Kevin Durant’s return.

Here’s how to watch Warriors vs. Raptors Game 5 online:

When: Monday, June 10 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images