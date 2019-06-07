Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cam Neely couldn’t contain his frustration either.

The Boston Bruins president angrily hurled a water bottle Thursday night at TD Garden after St. Louis Blues David Perron scored the decisive goal in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. Neely was as mad as other Bruins fans after the referees declined to penalize Tyler Bozak’s obvious trip on Noel Acciari which took place moments before Perron gave the Blues scored to take a 2-0 lead.

To make matters worse, the referees and the Blues tainted Neely’s 54th birthday.

Happy 54th birthday to Cam Neely! 33 years ago today on his birthday, the Bruins acquired Cam via a trade from Vancouver. — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) June 6, 2019

Neely wasn’t alone in his annoyance at the referees’ decision, as Acciari candidly described it after the game as “embarrassing.” The non-call on Bozak’s trip wasn’t the only the refereeing decision that angered Bruins fans, as Ivan Barbashev’s high hit on Marcus Johansson in the first period also went unpunished.

The Blues went on to win 2-1, giving them a 3-2 series lead going back to St. Louis ahead of Sunday night’s Game 6.

