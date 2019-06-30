Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If Tom Brady’s kids start displaying potty mouths, we’ll know who to blame.

Brady on Saturday shared a video of himself golfing in parts unknown. After apparently slicing his tee shot, the New England Patriots quarterback blurts out some obscenities, which were censored in the video.

However, the coarse language wasn’t censored for the children who were just a few feet away.

Take a look:

Hey, it happens. Golf.

Brady and the Patriots are scheduled to open training camp July 25. You can bet the soon-to-be 42-year-old will let the f-bombs fly shortly after taking the field.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images