It was a magical night for the St. Louis Blues and their fans as the team took home its first-ever Stanley Cup after defeating the Boston Bruins in Game 7 at TD Garden.

And one of their biggest fans, 11-year-old Laila Anderson, was there to watch it all go down.

Anderson, who suffers from a rare disease known as HLH, was cleared by doctors to make the lengthy trip from St. Louis to Boston earlier this week. The Blues invited her to attend as their special guest, which she gladly accepted. And she got to watch history in the making.

Here’s her initial reaction to the Blues winning the Stanley Cup.

Laila got to see her team win the #StanleyCup in person! pic.twitter.com/qUZRCAUKdV — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) June 13, 2019

Shortly after the final horn, Laila posed with her new Blues Stanley Cup gear.

She then took the ice and received hugs from a number of Blues players.

Take it all in, Laila. 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/maNNLFA6WJ — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) June 13, 2019

Oh yeah, and she got to raise Lord Stanley herself.

(Here are a few more photos from her celebration.)

It’s safe to say she’ll remember this moment for the rest of her life.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images