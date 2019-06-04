Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, Brandon Carlo sure picked a good time to pot his first career goal in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Boston Bruins were getting blitzed in the second period of Game 4 when Connor Clifton took a penalty for targeting the head.

But Carlo and the Bruins cashed in shorthanded to even the game 2-2 at 14:19.

The Bruins sparked on an odd man rush, with Brad Marchand sending Patrice Bergeron into the slot with a pass from the blue line. Bergeron’s shot one low that bounced off the pads of Jordan Binnington and out to a charging Carlo, put tied it up with a wrist shot.

A Brandon Carlo short-hander ties it up in Game 4! Watch #BOSvsSTL ⬇️

📺: NBC

💻: https://t.co/svSJ7srvwn pic.twitter.com/IJGLNajxeQ — #StanleyCup on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) June 4, 2019

That makes it 20 different goal scorers for the Bruins this postseason. Not bad.

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images