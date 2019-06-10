Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s hard to say that the Boston Bruins have not been the beneficiaries of some wacky bounces in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

First Charlie McAvoy swatted a puck out of mid air to save a goal in the second period, then Brandon Carlo doubled the Bruins lead in the third period.

A dribbling puck hit the referee, helping the Bruins keep offensive zone possession. The puck trickled down to Carlo, who had no other play than to throw one towards net. The knuckling puck bounced in front of Jordan Binnington and the hop gave the Blues goalie all sorts of fits, sneaking under his arm and in the net to make it 2-0 at 2:31.

Throw pucks on net and good things happen! @1996_Carlo makes it 2-0. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/sFqYN9r4qL — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) June 10, 2019

In a series that has not been void of some flips and flops, this one certainly worked out in the Bruins’ favor.

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports iMAGES