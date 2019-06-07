Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins took a trip down memory lane when selecting their Game 5 banner captains.

Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final between the B’s and St. Louis Blues is set to take place Thursday night at TD Garden, and after enlisting the 2011 Cup-winning squad for Game 1 and Bill Belichick for Game 2, they tabbed Bobby Orr and Derek Sanderson for Game 5.

Both Orr and Sanderson were part of the squad that beat the Blues in the final back in 1970 (in fact, they connected on one of the most famous goals in team history), and suffice to say Bruins fans were excited to see the two legends.

Sanderson to Orr. Again. That legendary duo joins @SpOlympicsMA athlete Missie Kennedy as tonight’s fan banner captains! pic.twitter.com/yzsnpZITgU — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 7, 2019

The best-of-seven series is tied at 2-2.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images