Charlie Coyle scored the Boston Bruins’ second goal Saturday night, and he did much of the work himself.
With just a few minutes left in the first period of Game 3 of the B’s Stanley Cup Final matchup with the St. Louis Blues, Coyle engaged in a puck battle along the end boards of Boston’s defensive end. Coyle eventually won the battle and got the breakout going, hitting Danton Heinen with a pass.
Heinen carried the puck through the neutral zone before gaining the offensive blue line, and he dropped a pass to Marcus Johansson. Coyle had caught up to the rush, and Johansson hit the center with a pass, and Coyle got a shot off, beating St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington at 17:40 to put the B’s up 2-0.
The goal was Coyle’s eighth of the postseason.
