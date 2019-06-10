Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Things certainly have gotten a little helter skelter in the Boston Bruins’ defensive zone in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

And no moment was quite as dicey as this one.

With the Bruins on the penalty kill, Vince Dunn threw a shot through traffic that was turned aside by Tuukka Rask. The rebound kicked out to Alex Pietrangelo, who tried to back hand one on net. The shot hit the post then off Rask’s back. It was then that Charlie McAvoy batted the puck out of the goal mouth in mid air to save a goal.

If you looked up insanity in the dictionary, this is probably what you'd see. NHL x @massmutual pic.twitter.com/JI2JlqJh4M — NHL (@NHL) June 10, 2019

Madness. Total madness.

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images