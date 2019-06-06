Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When Chris Sale is dealing, he’s really dealing.

Such was the case again Wednesday night against the Kansas City Royals, but it was more evident than ever in the eighth inning.

The Boston Red Sox ace threw an immaculate inning (nine pitches, nine strikes) for the second time less than one month. The lefty did so on May 8 of this year against the Baltimore Orioles.

Check out the impeccable inning below:

For the second time this year, Chris Sale was immaculate. pic.twitter.com/VUYRxaONdo — MLB (@MLB) June 6, 2019

Sale is the first pitcher to throw two immaculate innings in the same season since Lefty Grove did so in 1928.

#RedSox Chris Sale is the first pitcher to throw two Immaculate Innings in a single season since Lefty Grove in 1928. — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) June 6, 2019

Sale would ultimately throw a complete game shutout, giving up just three hits to go along with 12 strikeouts and no walks to help the Red Sox win 8-0.

Unbelievable.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images