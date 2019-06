Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Vazquez has been on fire lately, and is showing no signs of slowing down.

The Red Sox catcher continued his hot streak Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, wrapping a solo home run around Pesky’s Pole in the third for Boston’s sixth run of the day. Vazquez now has homered in two straight games.

Check it out:

Having flashbacks of last night. 😏 pic.twitter.com/AOeth3CKtZ — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) June 22, 2019

Can he make it three Sunday?

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images