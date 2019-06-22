Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Things looked bad for the Red Sox on Friday, trailing 5-1 in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays, but Boston scratched and crawled its way back into this one, with Christian Vazquez putting the cherry on top.

Vazquez smoked a two-run, walk-off home run over the Red Sox’s bullpen in the 10th inning, sending Boston home with a huge come from behind win. The Sox have now won eight of nine.

Take a look at the dinger:

DIRTY WATER ON REPEAT pic.twitter.com/hcKbGg9uZc — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) June 22, 2019

Vazquez has 19 career home runs, but when he hits them, he certainly makes them count.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images