Things looked bad for the Red Sox on Friday, trailing 5-1 in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays, but Boston scratched and crawled its way back into this one, with Christian Vazquez putting the cherry on top.
Vazquez smoked a two-run, walk-off home run over the Red Sox’s bullpen in the 10th inning, sending Boston home with a huge come from behind win. The Sox have now won eight of nine.
Take a look at the dinger:
Vazquez has 19 career home runs, but when he hits them, he certainly makes them count.
