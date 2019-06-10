Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, chalk one up for Bruce Cassidy.

And count one for Karson Kuhlman.

Kuhlman, the first-year player from Minnesota-Duluth, who got the nod for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, put the Bruins up 3-0 against the St. Louis Blues with an absolute snipe.

David Krejci gained the zone and shuffled a backhanded pass to Kuhlman, who ripped a wrist shot that went over Jordan Binnington’s blocker side shoulder and went bar down for the goal.

Going bar down for your first career #StanleyCup Playoffs goal? Not bad, @K_Kuhlman20! pic.twitter.com/ZdzQoMa6q9 — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) June 10, 2019

Make that 21 goal scorers for the Bruins. And make that one goal Kuhlman never will forget.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images