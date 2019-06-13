Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins understandably have had a tough time outdoing themselves in their Stanley Cup Final pregame ceremonies.

For Game 1 of the best-of-seven series with the St. Louis Blues, they enlisted members of the 2011 Cup-winning team to serve as the fan banner banner captains. For Game 2, they brought in New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. And in Game 5, it was Bruins legends Bobby Orr and Derek Sanderson.

So with the decisive Game 7 set to take place Wednesday at TD Garden, a tall task understandably was in front of them.

But they knocked it out of the park, landing “fist bump kid” Liam Fitzgerald, along with Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman and New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman as the banner captains ahead of the winner-take-all game. Both Edelman and Raisman were wearing David Ortiz jerseys.

And, predictably, Bruins fans were pretty excited to see them.

Tonight's honorary flag captains Liam Fitzgerald, @Aly_Raisman, and @Edelman11 have Boston ready to go. pic.twitter.com/uTrz9KLufw — #StanleyCup Game 7 on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) June 13, 2019

Awesome.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images