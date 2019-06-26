Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It didn’t take long for Manny Machado to return to the place he called home for nearly eight seasons.

Machado, now with the San Diego Padres, returned to Baltimore to face the Orioles for the first time since being traded from the club last July to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He certainly was the face of the organization, but with Baltimore in last place and Machado’s contract to expire at the end of last year, the Orioles decided to trade him to LA before he signed a massive deal with San Diego in the offseason as a free agent.

Machado was welcomed back with a standing ovation. Take a look:

Even after he blasted a mammoth 455-foot home run in the third inning, he still was met with cheers.

An incredible homecoming. pic.twitter.com/P8cvUL7Go4 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 26, 2019

Clearly, there’s been no love lost between O’s fans and the All-Star infielder.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images