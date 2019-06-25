Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Marco Hernandez has worked extremely hard to get to back to the big leagues. After two years away from the majors, the Red Sox infielder worked his way back from three shoulder surgeries and is now back in Boston helping contribute on a nightly basis.

Hernandez did so in a big way Monday, collecting the walk-off hit in the ninth inning of Boston’s 6-5 win over the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park. The victory was the Red Sox’s fifth walk-off win of the year.

Check out the hit and celebration:

Marco Hernandez ends it with a walk-off single! pic.twitter.com/G98Zp9vsIb — NESN (@NESN) June 25, 2019

‼️ POLO ‼️ MARCO HERNÁNDEZ WALK OFF! FINAL: #RedSox 6, Other Sox 5 pic.twitter.com/NaBpfhMAh7 — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) June 25, 2019

Game 2 of Boston’s three-game set against Chicago is set for Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. ET.

