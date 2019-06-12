Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The United States Women’s National Team demolished Thailand 13-0 in their opening game at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, and a Massachusetts native tallied two goals of her own in the victory.

Sam Mewis, a native of Hanson, Mass., scored the USWNT’s second-half opener to make it 4-0 USA with her first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup goal.

Sam Mewis got the @USWNT’s second-half goal fest started with her 1st career #FIFAWWC goal 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/GgC19jlGAu — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

Mewis’ goal was a pretty historic one too.

800 – Samantha Mewis’ goal for USA was the 800th goal scored in FIFA Women’s World Cup matches, with USA responsible for 116 of them – more than any other team. Monsters. #FIFAWWC — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 11, 2019

A little while later, Mewis scored her second of the day as she jumped on a ball that deflected off of a Thailand defender to make it 6-0 USA.

DREAM DEBUT FOR MEWIS! @sammymewy scores her 2nd goal of her #FIFAWWC debut for the @USWNT's 6th. 😱 pic.twitter.com/WhTAhnD6pR — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

Mewis also added two assists in the win. In 50 appearances with the women’s national team, the U.S. midfielder now has 14 goals and three assists.

Before joining the USWNT, Mewis made a name for herself growing up in southeastern Massachusetts. Mewis attended Whitman-Hanson Regional High School, where she tallied 77 goals and 34 assists over the course of her Panthers’ career. In 2011, the midfielder was named “Gatorade Massachusetts Girls Soccer Player of the Year” for the second time in her young career.

After high school, Mewis moved on to play Division 1 college soccer at UCLA where she won a national championship in 2013.

The 26-year-old now has her sights on winning the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images