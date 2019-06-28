Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Megan Rapinoe isn’t letting a little criticism get in her way.

The USNWT forward was criticized by President Donald Trump after Rapinoe made it clear she would not attend the White House if her team won the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Trump ended his rant by inviting the women to White House no matter the outcome of the tournament.

USA and France squared off in a highly anticipated quarterfinal Friday afternoon, and if it wasn’t for Rapinoe, the women may not be headed to the semifinal.

Rapinoe put team USA on the board four minutes into the game on a free kick for the 1-0 lead.

DREAM START FOR THE USA! Megan Rapinoe scores from a free kick to give them a 1-0 lead on France early. #FIFAWWCpic.twitter.com/qOgYBPEx9d — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 28, 2019

But she wasn’t done just yet.

Rapinoe made it 2-0 on a beautiful strike off a Tobin Heath cross.

Unbelievable. Megan Rapinoe is absolutely unstoppable. #USWNT leads 2-0.pic.twitter.com/TclYOGt1G5 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) June 28, 2019

To say she’s been a force throughout the Women’s World Cup would be an understatement. Rapinoe has scored five goals throughout the tournament, and eight career WWC goals, putting her in sole possession of seventh place.

USA now will prepare for the semifinal against England on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images