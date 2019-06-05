Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This whole Tom Brady-Tom Seaver-“Tom Terrific”-New York Mets-angry Boomer Esiason story is becoming stupider by the second.

In case you haven’t heard, Brady recently field a trademark for the nickname “Tom Terrific,” a move Esiason called “sleazy” on his radio show Monday. Why? Because legendary Mets pitcher Tom Seaver used that nickname for the bulk of his Hall of Fame career, and people feel Brady is being disrespectful.

Ticked off beyond belief, Mets fans congregated at some Manhattan restaurant Tuesday to throw Brady’s jersey into a trash barrel full of beans. They called it the “Boston T.B. Party.”

Well, we now have video evidence of the party, and it’s rather pathetic. Not because hating on the 41-year-old New England Patriots quarterback is some cardinal sin, but rather, it was just plain weird.

(You can click here to watch a video from the “Boston T.B. Party.”)

We warned you it was stupid.

In other Patriots-related news, mandatory minicamp started this week in Foxboro, giving Brady and rookie wideout N’Keal Harry an opportunity to further develop a connection.

