Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Things were looking pretty grim for the Boston Red Sox in the first inning of the London Series opener.

Starter Rick Porcello got shelled, and after just the top half of the opening frame the Sox were down 6-0.

But they chipped.

And chipped some more.

And more.

Eventually they erased the six-run deficit before the bottom half of the frame ended.

Mookie Betts led the stanza off with a single, then came home the next at-bat on a Rafael Devers double down the right field line. Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez worked walks to load the bases, then Andrew Benintendi popped up for the first out. Christian Vazquez hit a sacrifice fly to right to plate Boston’s second run, then Brock Holt singled to right to drive in the third tally.

Finally, Michael Chavis put the exclamation point on things by drilling a three-run homer to draw level.

Michael Chavis ties it up for the @RedSox with a 3R-Dinger 💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/NiJ6ABacvy — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 29, 2019

The entire first inning took 58 minutes, but it sure was entertaining.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images