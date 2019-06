Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Looks like we’ve got an early candidate for Worst Goal of the Year.

San Jose Earthquakes netminder Daniel Vega tried to get fancy with a goal kick during Saturday’s match against FC Dallas. But instead of completing the back-heel finish, he knocked the ball into his own net.

See for yourself:

This back-heel finish from Daniel Vega would be great if it weren't a goalkeeper putting it into his own net under no pressure at all 😳 (via @futbolMLS) pic.twitter.com/qIs4fyuvA3 — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) June 8, 2019

Yikes.

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images