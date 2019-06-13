Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the first time in franchise history, the St. Louis Blues are champions of the NHL.

The Blues beat the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night 4-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden. St. Louis took a 2-0 lead in the first and never looked back, and were awarded by hoisting Lord Stanley above their heads.

As time expired in the third period, Blues players crashed goalie Jordan Binnington’s net, with gloves and flying everywhere in celebration.

Take a look:

The moment many have waited a lifetime to see happen!!! Celebrate, St. Louis!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xTzDHsiO8Z — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) June 13, 2019

They’ll probably be feeding off this adrenaline for a while.

