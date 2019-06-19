Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Runs have been rather tough to come by for the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins thus far at Target Field.

One night after the Sox took a 2-0 win in the series opener, the Red Sox found themselves in another low-scoring affair against the Twins on Tuesday.

But Rafael Devers helped give the Sox separation, clubbing a go-ahead home run to right field to give Boston a 2-1 lead in the seventh inning.

The third baseman turned on an 0-1 breaking ball from Ryne Harper for his 12th of the season.

Devers has been dynamite at the plate this season, and his glove has made massive strides as well, as the Red Sox look to continue their winning ways in June against baseball’s best record in the Twins.

